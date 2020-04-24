Trishala Dutt Slams A User Who Questions Sanjay Dutt's Parenting

Just as much as they are appreciated by their fans, a lot of social media influencers, celebs and starkids also get a lot of flak on social media. While some of them choose to keep all the hate-mongers at bay, others like Sunjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt believes in calling them out. Speaking of which, recently, a user passed an inappropriate comment on Sanjay Dutt's parenting on social media, and Trishala Dutt lashed out at the user and asked him to get his 'facts straight.'

Trishala Dutt's befitting reply to a user who raised questions at Sanjay Dutt's parenting

For all the unversed, Sanjay Dutt has a daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his first marriage with Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996. However, after her mother's death, Trishala Dutt was raised by her maternal grandparents in New York. Although Sanjay and Trishala do not stay together, they are extremely close to each other and Trishala Dutt's Instagram is proof. Recently, the elder daughter of the Panipat actor took to her Instagram handle to post a '#TBT (Throwback Thursday)' photograph with her fans.

In the picture shared by her, Trishala looked stunning in a thigh-high slit yellow gown and expressed that she missed her 'glam squad' in the caption of the post. Soon after she posted the picture, a user by the name 'Aniket Jha' commented on her post passing some inappropriate and demeaning statements on her and Sanjay Dutt's parenting. However, Trishala also did not hold back from giving him a befitting reply and asked him to get his 'facts straight.' Later, for some unknown reasons, Trishala decided to delete the post from her Instagram feed.

Checkout Trishala Dutt's reply to the user below:

The user commented on Trishala's post writing, "I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the USA and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call."

Trishala Dutt replied to his comment writing, "@aniketjha.87 your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn’t taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Shit. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho "

(Image credit: Sanjay Dutt Instagram)

