Trishala Dutt Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Her Late Boyfriend On His First Death Anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend last year ago today, July 7. Despite her not disclosing the reason for his death, she has been very vocal about missing her beau. Trishala Dutt shared a lengthy social media post to mark his first death anniversary. In the post, she mentioned how she is trying to recover from his demise. She fondly spoke about her boyfriend in the post as well.

(Image Credits: Trishala Dutt Instagram)

Trishala Dutt’s Instagram

Trishala Dutt wrote, “Today marks 1 year since the ground beneath me seemed to crumble and my life changed. I’ve done a lot of grief work—from talk therapy, to joining specific support groups & being more intentional with how & who I spend my time with. I’ve also been somewhat absent from social media over the past year.” [sic] She spoke about losing her mother at a young age and how she had to go through a similar experience all over again.

ALSO READ: Trishala Dutt Slams A User Who Questions Sanjay Dutt's Parenting

In the post, Trishala Dutt mentioned, “Losing my mom at the age of eight & working through that for over two decades, surprisingly, did not prepare me for loosing this beautiful soul. It’s not just the passage of time, you don’t get over it or move on just because a year or twenty go by. You have to face the darkest moments & ride out the rollercoaster of emotions for the rest of your life. I knew grief wasn’t only sadness, however, I’d forgotten it creeps up in the sneakiest of ways. In the past year I’ve cried to a point where I’ve ran out of tears.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Trishala Dutt And Maanayata Console Sanjay Dutt Who Misses His Dear Friend Rishi Kapoor

Trishala, who is a psychotherapist by profession mentioned that she went through a difficult phase. She also mentioned how her boyfriend’s death impacted her professional life as well. She wrote, “I had to quit my job because how could I take care of someone’s mental health if my own was a disaster? I’ve had several public breakdowns where strangers have come up to me and asked if I needed any assistance. I’ve also eaten everything in sight and gained 30lbs (13kg). But it’s fine. It happens. Its the process, and it’s nothing I can’t fix once I’m in the right mind-set (and I’m happy to share my mental health and physique has gotten so much better!) Also, I’m not ashamed to admit it’s because of an amazing therapist, support groups, and 3 beautiful friends.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Sanjay Dutt Posing With Mom Nargis Is Adorable; See Photo

In the post, Trishala Dutt mentioned that she only has memories left of her beau. She wrote, “I have text messages and handwritten notes. I still have his toothbrush, listen to some of his favorite songs/artists, and have his T-shirt that smells just like him. I’m beyond grateful for the time we had together. He lived his life boldly, out loud, and took advantage of each and every day authentically. He was the utmost gentleman who always made me feel safe. He made me laugh and loved to joke around. He was kind, gentle, thoughtful, and always chose to put me first. He was helpful, supportive, and a great listener. He trusted me, took good care of me, and took great care of my heart. He respected me, never judged me, and welcomed me into his family. He never left my side, never EVER let me go to bed upset, or left me wondering where I stood in his life. He made sure to let me and everyone else know that I was his entire heart every.second of every.day. To me, he was magic. It was a joy to be a part of his life. He will always be apart of my journey, and my story. My memories are all I have left of him, and I will never ever forget him. I’m half a heart without him, but even with that, I still and will always be and feel like the luckiest girl in the entire world to have been his...as he was mine. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Misses His Wife And Kids Who Are Stranded In Dubai Due To Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.