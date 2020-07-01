Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Sanjay Dutt Posing With Mom Nargis Is Adorable; See Photo

A throwback picture of Sanjay Dutt with his mom Nargis Dutt is going viral on the internet. The monochrome picture takes us back to Sanjay Dutt’s childhood days. In the picture, Nargis Dutt is seen sitting in the middle surrounded by her children-Sanjay Dutt and his two sisters.

The whole family is seen smiling to pose for a picture. Sanjay Dutt looks completely unrecognisable. The picture also highlights the unmatchable beauty of Nargis Dutt and her adorable smile just made the picture look even more beautiful. Fans in huge numbers praised the picture by dropping love and heart emoticons. Check out the post.

In the recent past, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to share a throwback picture with his father. The actor remembered his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary. Dutt took a trip down the memory lane and shared a beautiful throwback picture of the two which just speaks volumes about the bond between the father and the son.

The monochrome picture is from Sanjay Dutt's childhood and in it, the father and son duo was seen posing happily for the camera. While Sunil wore a white shirt, Sanjay looked adorable in his t-shirt flaunting the message “My son.” In the caption, the Vaastav actor called his father his source of happiness. “You have always been my source of strength and happiness." he penned.

Sometime back, the actor also marked the death anniversary of his father where he shared a heartwarming video collaborating his pics with Sunil Dutt. He even expressed his gratitude towards the legendary actor for always having his back. Sanjay shared a video montage of his precious memories with his father standing by his side through different phases of his life. He penned an emotional note for his dad as he thanked him for always having his back.

On the work front

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt’s work front, the superstar has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist in Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, while he also has Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor in the kitty. Sanjay will also be collaborating with Mahesh Bhatt in his directorial comeback Sadak 2 which will also star Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. The movie happens to be the sequel of Bhatt’s 1991 release Sadak which featured Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead role.

