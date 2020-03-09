Hrithik Roshan's Most Iconic And Unforgettable Songs That You Can Dance To; See List

Hrithik Roshan is one of the top entertainers in the Bollywood industry. He is known for his acting capabilities and his dance moves as well. He has also lent his voice for some songs from his films. However, he is highly praised for his dance and the fluidity he brings to his performances. Here are some of his best songs that you can dance to.

Hrithik Roshan's iconic dance numbers

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Among the many songs Hrithik has featured in, Ek Pal Ka Jeena stands out due to the classic hook step. The song's hook step became immensely popular during the time of the release of the film, Kaho Na Pyar Hai. Even to this day, fans of Hrithik look forward to him doing the hook step once again.

Main Aisa Kyun Hu

From the movie Lakshya, he produced another gem of a dance performance according to fans. The actor was seen performing to this iconic song with ease and impeccable fluidity. Fans loved the lyrics of the song and also how Hrithik danced well to its tunes.

You Are My Sonia

This song has been played in almost every school and college function at least once during the early 2000s. The song has Hrithik and Kareena Kapoor Khan in an amusing club set up. Hrithik’s dance moves in the song and his perfection just adds up to how amazing a performer he can be.

Bang Bang

The titular song for the film Bang Bang was played during the end of the film and fans waited to watch Hrithik dance to the tunes. His movement and nuances were spectacular and garnered praise from his fans. His steps went on to even give birth to an internet challenge where fans had to dance to the hook step of Bang Bang.

