Saif Ali Khan's 'Hum Tum': Trivia About The Film That Every Fan Should Know

Bagging 5 Filmfare awards for the Best Actor, Best Director and the Best Comedian, the movie Hum Tum was a superhit blockbuster released in 2004. Giving Saif Ali Khan a bankable name in Bollywood this movie was initially named as Na Jane Kab Pyar Ho Gaya but was later given a short and sweet name, Hum Tum. Here are some other interesting facts from the movie Hum Tum that fans might want to know.

Interesting trivia of the movie Hum Tum

Rishi Kapoor cracks a few inside jokes only his true fans would know

In the year 1973, Rishi Kapoor featured in the classic film Bobby along with actor Dimple Kapadia. In Hum Tum, the latter is seen making remarks of his old movie only his loyal fans would know. In one of the scenes, he meets Kiron Kher who says her nickname is Bobby. He then jokingly says "I should call you Dimple then". In another scene, the actor is also seen singing a song from his own movie.

Saif Ali Khan was the fourth choice for Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan starred in the film Hum Tum opposite Rani Mukherjee. But did you know that the actor was the fourth choice for the film? Apparently, Vivek Oberoi was chosen for the film but he rejected it. Later, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan were also offered the film but they rejected it too.

About Saif Ali Khan’s Tom Cruise look

Saif Ali Khan was given a quirky character in the film Hum Tum. He has a dialogue in the film where he says ‘This is my Tom Cruise’. The story behind this is during Saif Ali Khan’s look test, he was trying different hairstyles and for one of his looks, his assistant told him the same thing. Kunal Kohli found this interesting and added it the script.

Awards

Saif Ali Khan won a National award for his role in the film. Rani Mukherjee also won a number of awards for her role in the movie but the actor did not win a National award. Hum Tum marked Saif Ali Khan's first film in which he was seen donning a quirky character.

