Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani & Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Rock A Pink Lehenga; See Pictures

Pink is a colour that is always in vogue during weddings. Wearing pink attire adds the extra 'oomph' to a person's look. Pink lehengas can look chic if carried off well, and there are several actors and models who have pulled these off. Check out the personalities who donned the pink lehengas that one can take fashion cues from.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashion diva of Bollywood has wowed fans with her fashion sense since the beginning. In 2019, she has posted a few pictures of her on her Instagram account wearing a beautiful pink lehenga that was styled by Mohit Rai and Ayesha Minnigam. The Delhi 6 actor stunned her fans with her eye-pleasing pink lehenga. She posed for the house of pixels in the picture. Her caption reads, “#MehazabeenbyAbhinavMishra”.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor has impressed people with her looks as well as acting skills. There have been a few occasion when Janhvi Kapoor donned the pink lehenga with sheer grace, and this recent wedding function was one of them. On the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, the actor donned her pink lehenga with jewellery.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in her beautiful pink lehenga which she chooses to donned in Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding. Isha Ambani complemented her looks by wearing silver coloured stoned necklace, earnings and bindi. The Kamar Patta on her waist only enhanced her overall look. Check out the pictures below.

