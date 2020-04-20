'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Was one Of The Most Expensive Films In 2001 | Read Trivia

Kajol started her career in 1992 with Bekhudi and in a very short span, she made a place for herself in Bollywood. Kajol’s career started when she was just 16 years old. Although the film Bekhudi was not very successful, it definitely laid the foundation for her career.

Some of her notable films include Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Fanaa, Dilwale and many more. Her one such film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was a perfect family drama film. In the film, she essayed the role of a lively Anjali, who belonged to a middle-class family. Keep reading to know some interesting facts and trivia about the film.

Trivia on Kajol's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

According to a report, the song "It's Raining Men" was used without permission from the right holders. Hence, the director was sued in a UK court.

The logo which appeared on the helicopters in this film is the logo for Yash Raj Films. But it was shown as a logo of Yash Raichand's company in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan did shoot for a cameo role, but later he asked the director to remove his scene.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s dance on the famous song "Aati Kya Khandala” is from Rani Mukerji's debut film, Ghulam (1998).

The film is one of the first Indian movies which had a making-of book written for it.

Aryan Khan, who is Shahrukh Khan's oldest son, played the role of young Rahul.

Johnny Lever and his son Jesse Lever both appeared in the film by playing the role of Haldiram and his son.

Waheeda Rehman was initially cast as Amitabh Bachchan's mother, and she even shot for some of the scenes. However, her husband passed away during the making and she dropped out of the film.

It was the first film of Hrithik Roshan with Dharma Productions. Later, he again collaborated with Dharma Productions after 11 years in the revenge action drama Agneepath (2012).

Rapper D- Block sampled the song " Bole Chudiyan" for one of his famous songs " Hello".

"Temptation" by Omarion sampled the song "Suraj Hua Madham"

The voice of the cricket commentator on the radio is actually of Ian Botham, who is a well-known English cricketer.

Moses Charles song "Indrani" was a cover version of the song " Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham".

