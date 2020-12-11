Unseen Pic Of The Day: Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raaj And Padmini Kolhapure Dashing In Denims

An unseen picture of Bollywood's evergreen artists Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raaj and Padmini Kolhapure has been making rounds on the internet. In the picture, the trio was seen dotted in denim attire. This picture stirred a wave of excitement among fans. Take a look at one of the rare Bollywood photos of Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raaj and Padmini Kolhapure that will leave you nostalgic.

Bollywood's evergreen artists Poonam Dhillon, Anita Raaj and Padmini Kolhapure in denim

In the picture, the trio was seen standing in a straight line as they posed for the picture. Poonam dotted a long denim dress while Padmini on the other hand sported a short, knee-length dress. Anita was the odd one out who donned denim shirt and pant. They opted for minimalistic makeup and left their hair. However, Poonam and Padmini styled their hair with a denim bow. The trio gave their best smile as they posed for a picture. Take a look at the post below.

Poonam Dhillon's movies

Poonam Dhillon rose to prominence after she bagged the title of Miss Young India at the age of 16. She then went on to star in Yash Chopra's films Trishul and Noorie. Dhillon was nominated for the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress for her performance in Noorie. Other films that star Poonam include Miley Naa Miley Hum, Ishtam, Judaai, Hum Farishte Nahin and Zamana.

Anita Raj's movies

Anita Raj Khurana is known for her predominant works in the Indian television industry. She became a household name for her role of Kulwant Kaur Dillon in Choti Sarrdaarni. She also essayed the role of Rajmata Devvadan Singh in the serial Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Anita also featured in films such as Masterji, Jaan Ki Baazi, Zulm Ka Badla, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge.

Padmini Kolhapure's movies

Padmini kick-started her career at a very young age when she was just 7 years old. She worked as a child artist in films such as Zindagi and Dream Girl. She rose to prominence for her role of Young Roopa in the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Other films include Swami Dada, Lovers, Mazdoor, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan and Ek Nahi Paheli.

Image Credits: Poonam Dhillon/Anita Raaj/Padmini Kolhapure Instagram

