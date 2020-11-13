Tulsi Kumar Celebrates Diwali With 'little Ones' At Orphanage, Says 'filled Me With Joy'

Famous singer Tulsi Kumar kick-started the festive fervor by celebrating her day with orphans at an NGO. She shared the picture from the celebrations on her Instagram story with the children. In the pictures, the Saki Saki singer can be seen posing happily with the children after distributing them, sweets. The popular singer celebrated the occasion with them with food, dance, and music - all to bring a smile to their innocent faces.

Apart from the singer, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani also shared a similar picture on Instagram. + The singer expressed her excitement of distributing happiness and smile during the festive season in a press statement. She said, “For me, Diwali is a festival of giving, spreading light, smiles, and happiness to those around. The year has been filled with many challenges, negative happenings, and circumstances. So the best gift we could give anyone this Diwali is spreading smiles, happiness, and positivity."

Continuing, she said, "When I met the kids of this NGO, I sang with them, danced with them, distributed Diwali decorations and sweets and we celebrated the festival together. It was such a great experience and the look on their faces filled me with so much joy. It also gave me the opportunity to discover their many talents. I encourage people in their small way to bring smiles and make this Diwali lit up in every way possible."

Meanwhile, the singer is basking on the success of her latest track Tanhaai. Tanhaai treats fans to a new side of her personality that's very raw, real, and uninhibited. The song, written by Sayeed Quadri, is composed of Sachet-Parampara of Kabir Singh fame and Tanhaai too expresses the same intensity and passion. The music video takes audiences through a journey as Tulsi comes into her own and evolves as an artist. Since Tanhaai has a rollercoaster of emotions from happy, sad, intense to performance-oriented, the looks and outfits reflect the variety of emotions and moments in the song.

