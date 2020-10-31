Tulsi Kumar's Tanhaai Song: Fans Shower Love & Praises For The Song

Tulsi Kumar just released her love – ballad 'Tanhaai' on October 30, 2020. The song also features actor Zain Imam and has been receiving a huge amount of love from fans. Read along to have a look at what fans have to say about the song and more details.

Fans shower love for Tulsi Kumar’s new song Tanhaai

Tanhaai was released on the official Youtube channel of T-series, it has over 4,546,579 views and 175k likes. The song has been voiced by Tulsi Kumar, and also features actor Zain Imam. The music is scored by music duo Sachet-Parampara while the lyrics were penned by Sayeed Quadri, and the video has been helmed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

The song has received massive appreciation from fans in the comment section of the video. Have a look at the comments.

Tulsi Kumar about the song Tanhaai

Speaking about the song in an interview with Box Office India, Tulsi mentioned that independent songs give the artist more creative freedom through which they can describe themselves. She mentioned how she wanted to do a single which was different and uniquely created. She wanted the song to have touching lyrics, but a catchy pop-rock background to it so as to make it relatable for the youth of today. She expressed that Sachet and Parampara were able to understand her vision and put it together in Tanhaai, she added that the two are extremely talented and the three bonded well which led to a great working experience as a team for this song.

She also added, that in a film the artist has to sing for a character but in singles, the artist themselves are the character and that gives them the freedom to be creative as to what they want to express with their music. Tulsi explains how she had in her mind the visualization of the video since the very beginning of the making. She has been a part of this right from concept creation to the filming of the video.

