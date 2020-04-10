Masakali 2.0 Singer Tulsi Kumar Breaks Silence On Remixes Amid Heated Row; Defends Them

Playback singer Tulsi Kumar, who was much-appreciated for her soulful voice in the Kabir Singh song 'Tera Ban Jaunga', and has been part of recreated tracks like O Saki Saki and Sheher Ki Ladki, has stated that if song recreations are handled well and done beautifully, there is no harm. Kumar recently remixed Delhi 6's hit Masakali.

However, the rendition was not liked by several including Bollywood celebs who asked that 'original songs should be left untouched for the upcoming generations to enjoy'. Speaking about remixes, Tulsi stated that music is a very 'subjective' matter, and that although remixes get a lot of flak, they are still heard in huge numbers. "If recreation is handled correctly and if it is done beautifully, I don't think there's any harm. A lot of creativity goes into making a recreation", she said.

Giving examples of Sheher Ki Ladki and O Saki Saki, she stated that if it is done 'correctly', then it entertains the audience."There are a lot of young audiences who haven't heard a new song, because they were not born in that era, but with the recreation, they also get to hear that", she added.

However, Tulsi Kumar's latest remix has been facing a lot of flak. Bollywood celebs such as AR Rahman, Sonam Kapoor and others have dissed it too. Reacting to the remix of the song, writer of the original, Prasoon Joshi, took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the release of Masakali 2.0. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also commented about the same and claimed that the original music was made with a lot of 'love and passion', and asserted that maybe original creations should remain the same for future generations to come.

#Delhi6 the movie & it’s songs created with so much Luv & passion , let’s save the original creations for generations to come. #saynotoRemixes https://t.co/QIKqYRKiPl — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

About the original Masakali

Masakali is an iconic light-hearted number from the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor starrer, Delhi 6. The lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi while the composition of the song was done by AR Rahman. Masakali was sung by Mohit Chauhan which was one of the many key aspects of the song.

