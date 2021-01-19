Tusshar Kapoor All Set To Star In His Upcoming Titled 'Maarrich', Says 'very Excited'

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, to reveal that he is all set for his next production, a thriller film titled Maarrich. The actor went on to share glimpses from the film and also penned a note revealing his journey as a producer and also about the upcoming film. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and congratulatory messages.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tusshar Kapoor shared glimpses of him from his upcoming film Maarrich. In the first picture, the actor can be seen getting down the stars giving a candid look in a cop avatar. The actor can be seen looking all confused and trying to think about something. In the other picture, Tusshar can be seen posing with actor Naseeruddin Shah where they are all smiles for the camera.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about his venture. He wrote, “Almost 20 years down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich.... a departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me every day to evolve as an actor!” He added, “Excited to share glimpses with you all, even more, excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after so long”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet. The post also garnered praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to congratulate the actor, while some were super excited and went on to reveal the same. One of the users wrote, “Looking forward to watching it”. While the other one wrote, “Congratulationsss”. Check out a few comments below.

About the movie

Talking about the film, Tusshar’s PR team quoted him saying, "I try to choose scripts which are, most importantly, entertaining and also, potentially clutter-breaking in content”. Maarrich is an edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability, that set it apart.” He added, “The more work experience you gain, the more confident you are about exploring different avenues, both, as an actor and otherwise, too. Therefore, I feel fortunate enough to have chanced upon Maarrich, which I consciously chose to act in and produce as well”.

He will play the role of Rajiv in the film, a sharp-witted police officer who lands on a complicated, double murder case. The film is directed by the debut director Dhruv Lather, who has worked extensively on advertisements, music videos and has also created some foreign documentaries. Maarrich is also star veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in a crucial role.

