Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Which Bollywood Films He 'could Have Avoided' Being A Part Of

Jeetendra's son and actor Tusshar Kapoor will soon complete twenty years in the Hindi film industry as he marked his Bollywood debut with 2001's Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, alongside Kareena Kapoor. Although he has given several noteworthy performances in films like Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Dhol, Shootout at Wadala and the Golmaal film franchise, Tusshar regrets being a part of some films which he did at the 'beginning of his career'. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 44-year-old opened up about the films he could have 'avoided doing' in his almost two-decade-long career in Bollywood.

Tusshar Kapoor regrets to have been a part of THESE films:

Tusshar Kapoor, who was last seen in the Alt Balaji web-series Booo Sabki Phategi, is all set to share the screen space with the Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor in his highly-anticipated sports drama titled Jersey. Throughout his almost twenty-year-long career in the Hindi film industry, Tusshar has starred in around 40 films. However, in a recent interview with HT, the Golmaal actor revealed some films which he thinks he could have avoided starring in.

During his interaction with the online portal, as he will soon achieve the milestone of completing twenty years in Bollywood, Tusshar answered a bunch of questions about his career. When asked about regretting being a part of any of his films, the 44-year-old confessed that although he doesn't regret being a part of any of his Bollywood films, there are some films which he did at the beginning of his career, which he thinks, he could've avoided. After marking his Bollywood debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar Kapoor's films in the initial stage of his career included Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Kucch To Hai and Yeh Dil.

However, he added saying the 'not so good experiences' have taught him a lot throughout his journey as an actor. Elaborating more about the same, Tusshar stated that one learns what they don't want to do, the people they don't want to work with and the setup they wouldn't like to do again. He feels that doing all kinds of films is necessary to gain experience and knowledge.

