Tusshar Kapoor Visits Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of The Release Of Laxmii

Tusshar Kapoor has been making the headlines regarding his upcoming movie, Laxmii. Ahead of the movie’s release, the producer was spotted visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple early in the morning. Read further ahead to see Tusshar Kapoor's photos from his visit to the place of worship.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Posts Pic With Akshay Ahead Of 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Release, Says 'Be Ready'

Tusshar Kapoor’s visit to Tirupati Balaji temple

Recently, on November 5, 2020, Tusshar Kapoor was spotted at the Tirupati Balaji temple at 5:30 in the morning. Yogen Shah took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor who is posing in front of the temple. He has captioned the picture, “Ahead of the release of Laxmii , producer #TussharKapoor seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji today early morning at 5.30am”.

Also Read | 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kiara's Horror-comedy To Take Fans On Laughter Ride

Tusshar Kapoor is the producer of the upcoming web-movie, Laxmii. Laxmii is a horror comedy film which has been scheduled to release on November 9, 2020. The movie will be releasing digitally on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The much-anticipated movie cast actors like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Muskaan Khubchandani, and Sharad Kelkar as lead characters. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who is possessed by a ghost, who has a sassy and quirky side. The film has been directed by Raghava Lawrence while Farhad Samji has written the script. Have a look at the trailer of Laxmii here.

Also Read | 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Out! Here's How Fans Reacted To Akshay Kumar's Much-awaited Movie

Tusshar Kapoor is not a very active celebrity on social media. But recently, on November 5, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a group picture with his co-stars and the director of his movie, Golmaal 3. The movie was the third installment in the Golmaal movie series. Tusshar Kapoor has appeared in all the parts of Golmaal, playing the character of Lucky. This throwback picture was shared by Tusshar as the movie completed a decade of its release. Tusshar Kapoor captioned the post, “#moviethrowback #10yrs #golmaal3 Such a special film, this really was so much fun. Love this posse. 👊 😆 😋 😜 #fun #memories #instathrowback #golmaal3 #Rohitshetty #Golmaal #maza #Bollywood #fun #Instadiary #LOL #laughter #faces #Instamood #golmaal #masti #naughty #dosti

@ajaydevgn @arshad_warsi @itsrohitshetty @shreyastalpade27 @khemster2 @kareenakapoorkhan”.

Also Read | 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat & Other Celebs Pour Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.