Tusshar Kapoor Says "stay Fit Don't Quit" In His Latest Home Workout Video

Tusshar Kapoor can be seen having a great workout session in the latest video he uploaded on Instagram. The actor can be seen working out from his home and fans were amazed by it. Sharing the video, Tusshar Kapoor added a quirky caption and thus motivated fans to continue working out and to not quit the journey halfway.

Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram video says "Stay Fit Don't Quit"

Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram video saw him dressed in workout apparel and a cap as he practised some cardio moves on the steps of his house. The actor was seen engaging in some run ups as he posted the video. The boomerang captured Tusshar Kapoor running upward in two separate videos where the actor looked focused on his workout. In the background, one could easily make out his garden space and thus one could imply that the actor was working out from his home. Tusshar Kapoor's video was shared on Instagram and was captioned in a rather quirky manner which delighted fans.

The actor wrote “House your body” so as to imply that one must take care of themselves and thus hinting towards working out. Further, he added a question by saying, “How’z your body” thus asking fans about their well being. Thus the actor jovially played on the words and created a unique caption to put his point through. The actor seemed very pleased with his home workout and thus flaunted it in his caption where he urged his fans too to work out from their homes. Further on, the actor wished his fans a Happy Diwali

Fans of the actor loved Tusshar Kapoor's fitness video and poured love for the actor in the comments section. Some fans were even amazed that the actor has already begun working out just a few days after Diwali. They wished him and even asked him about his post-Diwali workout plans.

