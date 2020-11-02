Ekta Kapoor Shares A Picture With Her Son Ravie Kapoor, Calls Him A 'catch'

Tv producer and director Ekta Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her son Ravie on social media. Dedicating a beautiful line from her show Broken But Beautiful, Ekta Kapoor called her son a 'catch', while calling herself a 'messy distress sale'. Ekta Kapoor looked happy and content in the picture as she smiled with 'Baby R'. The TV producer was dressed in white attire while her son was seen in a checkered shirt and black jeans.

Ekta Kapoor shares adorable picture with Ravie

Along with the picture, she wrote, "U my love are a catch ....I’m just messy distress sale â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸!!! #brokenbutbeautiful #myboy #babyR #â¤ï¸R"(sic). Many of Ekta Kapoor's fans and celebrity friends left cute comments for the mother-son duo on Instagram. Ravie Kapoor's uncle and Ekta Kapoor's brother Tusshar Kapoor left a comment under the latter's picture calling his nephew 'pumpkin'. Other actors Ruchikaa Kapoor, Riddhi Dogra, Ridhima Pandit and Saanvi Talwar also left comments under Ekta Kapoor's pictures, sending them virtual love. Scriptwriter Mahesh Pandey left a comment 'Touchwood' under Ekta Kapoor's picture to ward off the evil eye.

Ekta Kapoor's son's photos

Ekta Kapoor often shares adorable pictures and videos of her son Ravie Kapoor on Instagram. She once shared a picture of video of her son who danced to the tunes of a South Indian song starring Allu Arjun. Along with the video, Ekta Kapoor wrote that this was her son's favourite song even when he did not understand it. She also wrote that music has no language.

Another time, Ekta Kapoor shared a video with her son as they spend some quality time together. In the video, the TV producer-director was seen comparing her son to her. In the caption, she mentioned how her tikka matched to the one on her son's forehead. She also wrote that the cheeks and chin matched.

