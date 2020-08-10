Tusshar Kapoor Reveals How Kids Did Not Want To Be A Part Of Their Family Picture

Tusshar Kapoor recently shared a picture from Raksha Bandhan 2020. The entire Kapoor family is seen in it with a smile on their faces. But Ekta Kapoor’s son, Ravie Kapoor and Tusshar’s son, Laksshya Kapoor, were seemingly not interested in the photo.

Tusshar Kapoor reveals the boys have "no interest" in family pics

Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture on his social media handles from Raksha Bandhan, which happened a few days back. The whole Kapoor family is clicked together. It has Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor, with their parents, veteran actors, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, and their kids. Although the adults are smiling in the picture, Ravie and Laksshya do not appear quite jolly. Laksshya is not seeing at the camera, while toddler Ravie seems a bit frustrated. The kids were found adorable by many.

Tusshar Kapoor’s family photo was appreciated by many. Some called it “beautiful” while others called them a “sweet family” on the social media handle. Many also left red hearts and heart-eyes emoticons in the comment section. Former Bigg Boss contestant and producer Vikas Gupta left two black heart emojis. Check out a few reactions to the photo.

Tusshar Kapoor on Raksha Bandhan 2020

Tusshar Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Ekta Kapoor. He shared a picture with Ekta, standing with a puja thali. In another picture, his son Laksshya Kapoor was getting a rakhi tied from his caretaker. Tusshar captioned the picture, “#raakhee #love #sisterlove #alwayssgotyourback ðŸ™ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ #happyrakshabandhan” (sic).

Tusshar Kapoor opted for In-Vitro Fertilisation to become a father. In June 2016, he became single parents to Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy. Ekta Kapoor followed her brother's steps a few years later. In January 2019, she became a mother to Ravie Kapoor through surrogacy.

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Laxxmi Bomb. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar and others. Tusshar is said to play the role of Akshay's brother in the film. Laxxmi Bomb will be missing its theatrical release and will be streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

