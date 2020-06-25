Tusshar Kapoor Wishes 'faffy' Aftab Shivdasani On His Birthday; See Post

Tusshar Kapoor recently took to his Instagram to wish Aftab Shivdasani a very happy birthday. The star posted a picture of himself with Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani. He also posted a warm and hearty caption with it. Check out the post:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Actors Jacqueline, Raveena, Tusshar express condolences

Tusshar Kapoor recently wished Aftab Shivdasani a very Happy Birthday, who turned 42 years old. Tusshar Kapoor wished the star and uploaded a selfie with him and his wife. Tusshar can be seen wearing a black shirt and Aftab is sporting a black and white tuxedo. Nin Dusanj is all smiles as she looked gorgeous in her side hairdo.

Also Read | Lakkshya Kapoor turns four; papa Tusshar Kapoor throws a fun-filled birthday party

Tusshar paired the picture with a very nice and sentimental wish. He wished Aftab and called him faffy. He then added a toast to a lifetime of never losing their fun relationship. He then finally wished Aftab that may he get all the happiness that he desires. Here is exactly what he wrote - Happy birthday faffy .....Here’s to a lifetime of never losing that glow and some madness, too, in the right proportion! To health, wealth and happiness the way you want it!

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor produced films that featured brother Tusshar, have a look at the list here

Many fans and admirers responded to the post with wishes and emojis. The most common emoji used was the fire emoji in the comments section. Check out the comments:

Picture credit: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

Twitterati wishes Aftab Shivdasani

Many fans also took to Twitter to wish the actor a very Happy Birthday. One Twitter user wrote - Thu, 25 Jun 2020, let us all send Aftab Shivdasani the best Happy Birthday wishes today. Check out the tweets:

Thu, 25 Jun 2020, let us all send Aftab Shivdasani the best Happy Birthday wishes today (#cebiday) (42) — Thorsten Alteholz (@cebiday) June 25, 2020

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor is frequently seen in the Golmaal films. His previous film Golmaal Again will be in theatres in New Zealand, making it the first Hindi film to be screed in the country post-COVID-19. Aftab Shivdasani, on the other hand, is an actor who started his work very early on. He was seen as a child actor in films like Mr India (1987), Shahenshah (1988), ChaalBaaz (1989), Awwal Number (1990), C.I.D. (1990) and Insaniyat (1994). He then went on to star in many movies like Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (2002), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Hungama (2003), Masti (2004) and more. The star also won many awards for his work.

Also Read | Tusshar Kapoor and Ali Fazal among celebrities to put 'Throwback Thursday' posts

Promo Pic Image: Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.