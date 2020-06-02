Lakkshya Kapoor Turns Four; Papa Tusshar Kapoor Throws A Fun-filled Birthday Party

Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshya is one of the most popular celebrity children in Bollywood today. He often makes an appearance on his father's social media. Lakkshya Kapoor recently celebrated his fourth birthday amid lockdown and here is what it looked like. Read on:

Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Lakkshya Kapoor’s birthday celebrations

Tusshar Kapoor took to social media earlier today to give fans a glimpse of his son, Lakkshya Kapoor’s birthday celebration yesterday. The little one turned four yesterday and even though the family is in quarantine, Lakkshya Kapoor’s birthday was quite a stunner. Tusshar Kapoor shared two pictures from the party.

In the first picture, Tusshar Kapoor is seen posing along with his son, Lakkshya Kapoor. In the background, one can spot the birthday decorations complete with fun-filled balloons The second picture, however, was of Tusshar Kapoor and his son, Lakkshya Kapoor cutting the birthday cake.

Additionally, one can also spot Tusshar Kapoor's father, Jeetendra Kapoor and his mother, Shobha Kapoor. Giving Lakkshya Kapoor company were Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie. The birthday cake was a lavish two-tier one. Lakkshya Kapoor was seeming eager to dig into the beautiful cake.

Tusshar Kapoor even penned a heartfelt note for his son, Lakkshya Kapoor on his fourth birthday. He further wrote, “My baby turns 4.....to write about my love for you would be reiterating, in fact overstating the obvious! Really speaking, you were, are and will always be my gift from God! Happy birthday my bachcha!”.

Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor’s post here:

Tusshar Kapoor welcomed his adorable baby boy four years ago through surrogacy. The actor was elated and excited when he first became a father. While talking about Tusshar Kapoor’s decision to opt for surrogacy, his parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor had added that they are completely in support of his son and welcome the little one with their arms open. Even Tusshar Kapoor's sister, producer Ekta Kapoor is a mother to her son who was conceived via surrogacy.

As the father-son duo quarantine, the actor has been sharing several pictures and videos of them. Lakkshya Kapoor also shares an amazing bond with his grandparents and even aunt, Ekta Kapoor.

