'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat & Other Celebs Pour Love

The makers of the much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb released the trailer of the film on October 9 and since then several Bollywood stars are sending in their greeting to the entire star cast for the amazing trailer. Several celebs who were mesmerized by the acting skills of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, took to their respective social media handles to congratulate the team for coming u with a horror-comedy film. Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Vaani Kapoor were a few to praise the trailer.

Bollywood celebs pour in their love for Laxmmi Bomb trailer

Varun Dhawan who seems to be eagerly waiting for the release of the film penned the song from one of Akshay’s prominent films Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. He wrote, “Hum Hain seedha saadha Akshay Akshay.” Further, Varun who enjoyed the trailer expressed his eagerness to watch the film wrote that he just cannot wait to watch Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani together.

Hum hain seedha saadha Akshay

Akshay. This Diwali

Enjoy #laxmibomb guys with Akshay sir and Kiara ma’am. Loved it https://t.co/SWVe2a4QXM — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 9, 2020

Kriti Kharbanda who was taken aback by the spectacular trailer wrote, “wow, kya baat hai sir, killing it.” Followed by Kriti was her beau Pulkit Samrat who praised the trailer with a hilarious dialogue from the film and wrote that if this film does not become a super hit on the OTT platform, then he will bangles.

Wow!!! 😍😍😍 kya baat hai sir! Killing it! https://t.co/mQjpGQ7YTs — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) October 9, 2020

Agar yeh picture bumper hit nahin hui to main choodiyan pehen loonga!! What an entertainer!!!!!! 🤩😂✌️🥳@offl_Lawrence @advani_kiara @akshaykumar 🔥🔥 #LaxmiBombTrailer — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) October 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar Brother’s co-actor Sidharth Malhotra also appreciated the trailer and the acting skills of the entire star cast and wrote, “Bang on, entertaining trailer. A must watch this Diwali, love and luck Akshay Kumar sir, Kiara Advani, and the entire team.” Actress Taapsee Pannu who has done several films with the ace actor also hailed the trailer on Twitter and also expressed her disappointment of not being able to watch the film in the theatres. Vani Kapoor called the trailer a “firecracker” and congratulated the entire team for presenting such an amazing film.

You have KILLED IT n how !!!! I’m actually disappointed I’m not gonna watch it in theatres ! https://t.co/un1WifWCjs — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 9, 2020

Bang💥on entertaining trailer😄a must watch this Diwali , love and luck @akshaykumar paaji and @advani_kiara and team ! https://t.co/8HBguwmRFz — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the gripping trailer looks promising as the film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is a unique blend of horror and comedy, along with some important issues. The horror-comedy film shows the actor playing the role of a transgender who takes up the body of a human to seek revenge for his death. The trailer also shows other star casts of the film including Rajesh Sharma, Manu Rishi, Ayesha Raza, Ashwini Kalsekar who is set to enthrall all the viewers and leave all in splits with their acting skills.

