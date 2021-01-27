Tusshar Kapoor Wishes His Nephew Ravie On His 2nd B'day | Watch

Tusshar Kapoor wished his nephew Ravie Kapoor on his 2nd birthday. The actor shared an adorable video on his social media wishing his nephew. In the video, Ekta Kapoor talks about how her son loves his 'Mama' and adores him. Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor's nephew spending time with his uncle.

Tusshar Kapoor wishes Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie on his birthday

Actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a video with his nephew Ravie. The two were seen spending quality time together in his house. Tusshar and Ekta were talking about how fond Ravie is of Tusshar. He even mentioned that the kid's eye lightened up when he heard that he was going to meet his uncle. Ekta added that Ravie has instincts unlike adults and he has chosen his favourite person. She also added that this was the sweetest scene she has seen in a very long time.

Tusshar wore a blue t-shirt as he held Ravie in his arms. Fans took to his Instagram post to wish the 2-year-old baby. Many fans wrote that the video is very adorable. A few celebrities and fans sent in blessings for Tusshar Kapoor's nephew. They even wished the baby in his comment section. Take a look at some of the comments on Ekta Kapoor's son's birthday post.

Image Source: Tusshar Kapoor's IG

A sneak peek into Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures and videos with his family on Instagram. He also shares his work and past work remembering the good old days. He recently shared that his film Khakee starring him, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Lara Dutta and Aishwarya Rai has completed 17 years. He added that the film was one of the most revered films at that time. He also revealed that he will be seen in the film Maarrich alongside Naseeruddin Shah. Tusshar will be seen playing a cop as he shared a still from the film. He wrote, "Almost 20 years down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich.... a departure from my usual style, a film that challenges me every day to evolve as an actor! "

