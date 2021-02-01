Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tusshar Kapoor And His Mom Look Adorable In This Throwback Post

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, February 01, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of him along with his mother Shobha Kapoor as she celebrates her birthday today. The actor also went on to pen a heartfelt note for his mother as he wished her all the love and happiness. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice as they could not stop gushing over the throwback pic.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tusshar Kapoor went on to share an unseen picture from his childhood which is too cute to miss. In the picture, Shobha Kapoor can be seen feeding her son on his special day. One can also notice the airplane birthday cake, his friends and lots of decoration in the picture. Shobha can be seen donning a white top along with a black pant, while Tusshar, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white zipper and black pant. One can also notice actor Hrithik Roshan in this throwback picture.

Along with this sweet picture, Tusshar Kapoor went on to pen a sweet birthday wish for his mother. He wrote, “Happy birthday mom.... gratitude...every single day!! â¤ðŸ¤— #family #love #mom #myceo #fun #happy #life #mom #loveyou #mommysrule”. Check out Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Also read | Tusshar Kapoor Shares His New Workout Video, Fans Call His Efforts 'Bohot Hard'

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to gush on how sweet the picture is, while some went on to wish Shobha a very happy birthday. One of the users wrote, “this is such an adorable picture”. While the other one wrote, “happy birthday madam. Lots of love”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Which Bollywood Films He 'could Have Avoided' Being A Part Of

On the work front

Tusshar recently revealed in an Instagram post that he is all set for his next production, a thriller film Maarrich. He shared glimpses from the film and also penned a note revealing his journey as a producer and also about the upcoming film. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Tusshar Kapoor To Don The Cap Of An Author, His First Book To Be About Single Parenting?

Also read | Tusshar Kapoor Wishes His Nephew Ravie On His 2nd B'day | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.