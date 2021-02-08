Tusshar Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of His Sunday Workout Session | Watch

Tusshar Kapoor is a huge fitness enthusiast and likes to keep his body in shape. The actor has been working out regularly to maintain his physique and has been sharing many clips of his workout sessions on Instagram, lately. He is an active user of social media and treats his fans with his posts on a regular basis. Recently, he shared a video of his Sunday workout session and looks like he enjoyed it thoroughly.

Tusshar Kapoor's workout videos

In the clip, he is wearing a tee along with shorts and shoes. The clip has him hitting a ball on the wall repeatedly. The actor is busy sweating it out at the gym and that has caught the attention of a lot of the netizens. Take a look at the video as well the comments left on the post by his fans and followers.

Earlier, he uploaded a video in which he can be seen dedicated to his workout routine. He was seen in a blue tank tee, white and blue shorts and workout shoes. He was seen using the workout rope repeatedly. In the caption, he mentioned, "Well begun is half the battle won...."

Tusshar shared another post in which he can be seen working out in a white shirt with black shorts and shoes. He was doing burpees. He captioned his post saying "Working out is the best part of my day!!". He also mentioned, "First I work out & then I do everything else".

Tusshar Kapoor's career

Tusshar Kapoor predominantly works in Bollywood. Before making his debut as an actor with 2001 hit Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, he worked with film director David Dhawan as an assistant. Some of his notable works are in movies such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Khakee, Dhol, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum film series and more. He is most known for his role of Lucky, who cannot speak, in the Golmaal film series. He was last seen in the 2017 blockbuster Golmaal Again and will soon reprise his role in Golmaal 5. Last year, he also made his debut as a film producer with Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii.

