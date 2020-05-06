Twinkle Khanna Flaunts Her Creative Side, Says 'my Thumb Is Green'

Amid coronavirus lockdown, where several Bollywood stars are enhancing their creativity there are a few who are bringing out their creative side. Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a glimpse of her creative side when she decorated a tiny piece of an area in her garden and converted it to a beautiful corner. Though she called herself 'clumsy' but, after seeing her creative work, one would get solace amid such a crisis.

Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of a groomed garden

The actress who is busy spending her quarantine period reading books and exploring other avenues inside her house, treated all the nature lovers with a picture of her perfectly organized and well-groomed garden. In the picture, the Mela actress decorated a corner in her green space with a vase and a plant in it. Apart from this, she place a table and chairs around along with a table mat which is just complimenting the entire decorations. The garden further had fresh flowers fallen from the trees all around on the ground adding to the perfect natural aesthetics. The eye-appealing corner in her house seems to be that place which the actress might use to spend her time reading books and relaxing while enjoying nature.

While captioning the post, Twinkle wrote that she might be a little clumsy but she has a sense of understanding nature and greenery. Though she can't dance, cook, she has the capability and talent of showering love to a tiny piece of land, that it can’t help but love her back. Several fans of the actress stormed the comment section with their beautiful messages over the picture. Some praised Twinkle for her efforts while the other took inspiration from the same to do it in their house. One of the users wrote that she is green with love and not envy. Another user commented that Twinkle has put her heart and soul behind it. A third user chimed in and wrote that he is loving the space created by the actress.

