This Day That Year: Twinkle Khanna's Twitter Response To Ankita Lokhande's Intimate Moment

In the past few years, numerous things occurred that made headlines in Bollywood. From Twinkle Khanna’s response to Akshay Kumar's interview, Ankita Lokhande’s intimate moments with her boyfriend, Saroj Khan justifying casting couch to Deepika Padukone refusing to star in a Hollywood sequel, several things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

Twinkle Khanna's response on Twitter

Twinkle Khanna responded to PM Narendra Modi’s interview with Akshay Kumar. The actor-turned-author wrote that she has found something positive to learn from the episode. In the interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that he was a keen follower of the Prime Minister and Twinkle Khanna’s Twitter account.

The actor believed that social media helped him in understanding what was happening around the world. Responding to the same, Khanna took to Twitter and wrote that she had a rather positive way of looking at that as not only PM Modi was aware of her existence, but also read her work. Have a look at her tweet.

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Ankita Lokhande's intimate moments with her boyfriend

Actor Ankita Lokhande attended a wedding with her boyfriend Vicky Jain, the previous year. Her intimate moments with him went viral on social media. From dancing, holding Lokhande’s bag and kissing on the floor, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain looked adorable at the wedding. The photos invited speculations if the duo were tying the knot anytime soon. Commenting on the same in an interview, Lokhande revealed that her priorities have changed and she was looking forward to doing more films for the time being. Check out their video.

Saroj Khan's views on casting couch

Choreographer Saroj Khan received a massive backlash after she defended casting couch in the film industry. Moreover, her justification was quite bizarre. Two years ago, she was questioned about her views on the casting couch. Besides, agreeing to the same, she absurdly justified it by adding that it provides a livelihood, at least. Previously, many Bollywood actors including Sameera Reddy, Tisca Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut, stood up against it and shared their experiences from when they were newcomers.

Deepika Padukone on starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage's sequel

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone marked her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2019. The filmmaker confirmed that Padukone would star in the movie’s sequel. However, as per reports, the actor did not seem interested in featuring in the Hollywood flick’s sequel. Moreover, she was quite upset with the director as she did not receive any contract for the film and did not express her consent of doing the sequel.

