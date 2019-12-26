Twinkle Khanna's Witty Instagram Posts Will Make You Chuckle

Twinkle Khanna, the wife of Khiladi Akshay Kumar is most popular for the witty words she uses in her Instagram caption and her books. The actor turned author is pretty active on social media and shares images of what catches her attention throughout the day, not to miss the funny captions every post has. Here are some of the top hilarious Instagram posts you might have missed.

Read 5 Times Twinkle Khanna Showed Us Her 'funnybones'; Her Quirky Tweets And Insta Captions

Twinkle Khanna best Instagram posts

Onion earrings

The onion prices went soaring high a few days ago due to inflation. Akshay Kumar who had been busy promoting his film Good Newwzz, returned with a gift that seemed to touch Twinkle's heart. She shared a picture of onion earrings that Akshay Kumar got back from a shoot while promoting his film, he told her he thought those earrings would make her happy and yes they did, she mentioned in the caption that the onion earrings touched her heart.

Read Twinkle Khanna's Most Hilarious Social Media Posts That Will Tickle Your Funny Bones

Playing with the Khiladon Ka Khiladi

Twinkle Khanna went on a vacation with her family abroad and on the way, while strolling around, they spotted a life-size chessboard. As smart as Twinkle Khanna might be, she accepted the fact that she cannot win any game against the Khiladon ka Khiladi, she mentioned in the caption of the picture she shared.

Read Twinkle Khanna's Priceless Expression When Interrupted While Eating Is Super Relatable

Akshay's special coffee

Twinkle Khanna turned an author in the year 2015 and her first book itself sold more than a million copies. She wrote two more books and it looks like she has been working on her next book. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a picture of a cup of coffee made by Akshay Kumar, which looked inedible.

A ghost tale

Fans think living in Twinkle Khanna's house is a fun place to be. She shared a video and an image from a sleepover of her daughter and her friend. They recreated a scene from a horror web-series typewriter and fans were not clear if the girls were enjoying the event, but Twinkle Khanna clearly was having a good time.

Good habits

Along with a humorous and witty author, Twinkle Khanna is also a good mother who inculcates good habits in their children. She ensures her daughter picks her habit of reading and spends time with her reading a book, page by page.

Read This Is Akshay Kumar And Wife Twinkle Khanna's Favourite Restaurant Is Mumbai | Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.