Twinkle Khanna Gives Glimpse Of Her 'perfect Day' With Daughter Nitara In London

Actress turned novelist Twinkle Khanna who accompanied her husband Akshay Kumar with his shooting schedule in London, is quite active on social media while sharing a glimpse of her family gateway. Recently, the actress shared a picture on Instagram where she along with her daughter Nitara who stepped out on September 20 to enjoy some quality time together. While giving a glimpse of their "perfect day" Twinkle also penned an engrossing note along with the picture.

Twinkle Khanna's day out with daughter Nitara

In the beautiful picture, Twinkle and Nitara can be seen lying on green grass with their backpacks as their pillows. While captioning the picture and describing her feelings of sleeping under the sun, she wrote that both the mother-daughter duo used their backpacks as pillows on the grass. She further described the entire scenario near her and wrote that they are surrounded by green like it is a fragrance and not a colour. Fermenting rosemary, molasses, and resin, a cucumber sliced in half. A four-leaf clover held close to the face. The sounds of distant laughter, of faraway playgrounds and a nearby stream. Falling asleep in the sun. AT last, she wrote that she as just trying to take a picture and make this moment for a lifetime.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Pens B'day Wishes For Son Aarav, Says 'proud Of The Man You Have Become'

Read: Twinkle Khanna Wishes Cousin Karan Kapadia On His Birthday With Monochrome Picture

Actress Tisca Chopra was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “Days on earth that mimic days in heaven.” This is not the first time that the actress has shared pictures from her trip. Earlier, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to post a picture of a beautiful scenic video. In the picture, a rainbow can be spotted amid the blue skies and greenery all around. Twinkle Khanna posted the picture with a beautiful thought. She wrote, “Am I chasing rainbows or is a beam of light waving out in delight when it spots me?”. Twinkle Khanna even went on to call herself a rainbow girl as she spotted a rainbow the second time this week. Fans in huge number praised Twinkle Khanna for sharing the beautiful picture.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sister-in-law Alka Bhatia

Read: Twinkle Khanna Calls Herself 'rainbow Girl' As She Spots Rainbow For Second Time This Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.