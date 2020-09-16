Twinkle Khanna Wishes Cousin Karan Kapadia On His Birthday With Monochrome Picture

Actor Twinkle Khanna, on her cousin Karan Kapadia’s birthday, shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle. Earlier, on September 15, 2020, Twinkle’s son Aarav turned 18. To wish her cousin, the actor posted a picture of the birthday boy and her mother. Sharing the image, Dimple Kapadia wrote, “Happy birthday, Karan Kapadia. Missing you! #birthdayboy” (sic).

Twinkle Khanna’s birthday wish for her cousin

The image which Twinkle Khanna shared was a black and white photograph that featured Karan hugging aunt Dimple Kapadia while posing for the camera. The veteran actor can be seen sporting a t-shirt which she paired with trousers and a jacket. On the other hand, Karan can be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and cargo trousers. Check out Twinkle Khanna’s post here:

Earlier in the day, Karan Kapadia shared a picture of himself from his birthday party and gave a sneak peek into his “special shout out” to those who made his birthday awesome. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Thank you, everybody, for the birthday wishes and love and a special shoutout to those who made this day extra special, you know who you are. Love you guys” (sic). Take a look at the post below.

Twinkle Khanna’s rainbow picture

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her. In the image, the actor can be seen sitting and gsmiling. The most interesting thing about this post of Twinkle Khanna was the rainbow reflection on her face. The actor was seen donning a black plain t-shirt with minimal makeup and open loose hair.

Twinkle Khanna posted the picture with the caption, “There is something to be said about being at the right place at the right time. I was just sitting there, minding my own business when a tired rainbow decided to come to rest across my face” (sic). Fans in huge number complimented on the picture and dropped several heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s post.

About Karan Kapadia

Karan Kapadia is the son of Dimple Kapadia’s sister Simple Kapadia. He has even featured in movies like Pyaar Ke Do Pal and Anurodh. He made his Bollywood debut last year with the movie Blank, which also featured Sunny Deol and Drishyam actor Ishita Dutta in the leading role.

