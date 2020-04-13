Twinkle Khanna Has A Few Lockdown Survival Tips To Share With A 'Tamma Tamma' Reference

Twinkle Khanna recently gave out a few tips which will help people deal with the extended lockdown in a better way. She put up a random shot of a Bollywood song, asking people to not try that at home. She has also written that these tips on how to survive the lockdown are coming from an expert.

Twinkle Khanna’s ways of surviving the lockdown

Twinkle Khanna recently posted a picture of a snip from the classic Bollywood song, Tamma Tamma Loge. For an article, she has also penned down a few tips on how to survive the lockdown now that it has been extended in various places. She spoke to a psychiatrist and a therapist on how to keep mind and body healthy in these times. According to the psychiatrist, having a fixed routine and exercising body and mind will work wonders. She has also asked people to do whatever makes them feel relaxed, which includes eating a favourite dish or watching a much-liked show. The point of it is to find a productive distraction as it will keep you busy. She has also asked the people to cut down on caffeine as it fuels anxiety. Have a look at the post put up by Twinkle Khanna here:

Read Twinkle Khanna Says She Has Reached Her 'breaking Point' Amid Lockdown; Here's Why

Also read Twinkle Khan Says, 'God Help Me!' After She Sings 'Zahreela Pyaar' While Playing Monopoly

Twinkle Khanna’s break down

Twinkle Khanna recently posted on her Instagram how her specs and slippers have fallen apart and she has no other way but to fix it with a glue gun. She has also mentioned in the video that glue has not been working well for her as her glasses and slippers still stand broken. Have a look at the post from Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Read Twinkle Khanna Shares JK Rowling's Techniques To Relieve Respiratory Symptoms

Also read Twinkle Khanna's October 2015 Note Will Send Chills Down Your Spine; Fans React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.