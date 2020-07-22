Twinkle Khanna Shares Adorable Anecdote About Her Tired Pet Dog Alex

Producer-writer Twinkle Khanna recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her dog, Alex. She wrote in the caption for the post that her pet had just tossed over an 'out of work' Christmas tree. A number of dog lovers have complimented her sense of humour while also being impressed with her 'hard-working' beagle. Read on:

Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post

Twinkle Khanna has time and again shared various anecdotes about her pet dog, Alex. The author recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the dog who was tired after 'working hard' on a Christmas tree. In the picture posted, Alex could be seen resting in the corner of the balcony, while his leash was attached to his collar. A tree can also be spotted in the picture as it has fallen out of its pot.

In the caption for the post, Twinkle Khanna has mentioned that destruction is an exhausting business according to her pet dog, Alex. She has mentioned that Alex had put in a lot of effort in toppling an ‘out of work’ Christmas tree and was now lying down and panting on the floor. Twinkle Khanna has also jokingly mentioned in the caption for the post that her dog is actually a metaphor in the name of a beagle. Have a look at the post from Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram here.

Previously, Twinkle Khanna had posted about two crows who were seeking shelter in her balcony during a heavy downpour. In the video posted, the two birds could be seen sitting on a branch of a tree while heavy winds blew around them. It also seemed like the two had been indulging in a conversation just the way humans do.

In the caption for the post, Twinkle Khanna has mentioned how two of her pals are back to seek shelter from the rain. She has also written that she sees a version of anthropomorphism in this vision as they seem to behave in a distinctly familiar manner. Twinkle Khanna has also mentioned how it looks like one of the birds is in grief while the other is trying to console in different ways. Have a look at the video:

