Twinkle Khanna Shares Unseen Picture Of Father Rajesh Khanna On His Death Anniversary

Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to remember her late father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on the occasion of his death anniversary today on July 18, 2020. The actor shared a beautiful unseen picture of her father along with her mother Dimple Kapadia. The picture also had yesteryear actor Asrani.

Twinkle Khanna shared an unseen picture of her father Rajesh Khanna

The monochrome picture has the Amar Prem actor laughing while being engaged in a chat with Dimple and Asrani. Dimple can be seen holding his chin lovingly while Asrani looks on. Even though Twinkle did not share any caption with the picture, it is enough to take the die-hard fans of the late actor on a trip down the memory lane. Take a look at the unseen picture shared by the Badshah actor.

Rajesh Khanna's fans fondly called him Kaka

Talking about the legendary actor, Rajesh is often touted to be the first superstar of Bollywood. His fans fondly call him as 'Kaka'. To date, the actor remains one of the most adored romantic heroes of all time. He gave some impeccable performances in movies like Anand, Aradhna, Bawarchi, Safar, Kati Patang, Swarg, Aap Ki Kasam, Dushman, Aan Milo Sajna, Kudrat and Mehbooba. The actor had made his debut in the film industry with the film Akhri Khat. The movie was also India's first official entry to the Oscars in the year 1967.

He passed away in the year 2012 due to his battle with cancer. According to media sources, Twinkle had earlier written an article for her father for a daily wherein she had revealed that her father used to call her as 'Tina Baba' fondly. The Pyjamas Are Forgiving writer also mentioned that her parents had given her a different upbringing as compared to the other girls of her age.

Twinkle recently had also taken to her social media to share a picture of her daughter Nitara. The Mela actor shared the picture where her little munchkin can be seen hiding her face behind her currently reading book “Sudha Murty’s The Gopi Diaries.’ A book lover, Twinkle also went on to recall an incident where she got the opportunity to meet the little furry pet Gopi while she was interviewing Sudha Murty at an event.

