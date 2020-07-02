Twinkle Khanna Shares Adorable Picture Of Her Dog With A Hilarious Caption

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna’s quirky posts on social media are something that her fans eagerly wait for. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, treats fans with some amazing pictures and stories from her quarantine period at home with her family. Recently, Twinkle shared a post on Instagram dedicated to her furry pet and wrote that the pet was spotted chilling on her couch.

Twinkle Khanna's post about her dog

The actress shared the amazing update on her Instagram page where she mentioned that her dog was not only found chilling and relaxing on her couch but also savouring a piece of buttered bread procured from Twinkle's plate. In her post, Twinkle said that this dog's behaviour put her in a dilemma about whether she's a changed person now or not. The Mela actress wrote that she is not sure whether she has trained him to behave better or he has trained the actress into accepting bad behaviour.

Several fans of the actress poured in their thoughts on the post. One of the users praised the innocence of the dog and wrote that it is so cute. Another user commented upon the breed of the dog and wrote that dogs of this breed are mostly hungry all the time. A third user wrote that this post is epitomizing the Beagle breed’s signature pleading eyes. Another user poured in his love for the innocent looks of the dog and the post.

Sometime back, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture that was taken by her son Aarav Bhatia. In the image, Twinkle Khanna was asleep next to her daughter who was studying. Twinkle Khanna's daughter is also in the photo, reading a novel next to her mother. In the caption for the image, Twinkle Khanna revealed that her son, Aarav Bhatia, "crept up" on her while she was asleep and took the photo. Twinkle Khanna added that she and the "little one" (her daughter Nitara) were meant to be studying and reading together. However, Twinkle Khanna somehow fell asleep while she was still holding a pen in her hand.

