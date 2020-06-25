Twinkle Khanna's Son 'creeps Up' On Her As She Sleeps With A Pencil In Hand; See Pic

Twinkle Khanna is keeping in touch with her massive fan following via social media. The former actor constantly shares updates about her day to day life. Moreover, she frequently shows off her love for books by sharing pictures of her impressive book collection. Recently, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture that was taken by her son Aarav Bhatia. In the image, Twinkle Khanna was asleep next to her daughter who was studying.

Twinkle Khanna reveals that she is going through a peculiar phase every day at 4 PM

Above is the latest photo that was shared online by actor/author Twinkle Khanna. In the image, Twinkle Khanna is asleep next to her daughter, with a book over her chest and a pen held in her hand. Twinkle Khanna's daughter is also in the photo, reading a novel next to her mother.

In the caption for the image, Twinkle Khanna revealed that her son, Aarav Bhatia, "crept up" on her while she was asleep and took the photo. Twinkle Khanna added that she and the "little one" (her daughter Nitara) were meant to be studying and reading together. However, Twinkle Khanna somehow fell asleep while she was still holding a pen in her hand.

The former actor then added that she was going through a "peculiar phase". Twinkle Khanna revealed that every day at 4 PM, her brain would just "fog up". Finally, Twinkle Khanna jokingly threatened her son, Aarav Bhatia, by adding the hashtag #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy.

Fans were amused by Twinkle Khanna's latest post and many empathised with her "peculiar phase". One fan mentioned that this phase was either "approaching 40 syndrome" or just mental peace. Another fan joked that she had this problem since childhood. Here are some fans who reacted to Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna's husband, Akshay Kumar, will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb which is a comedy horror film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the Tamil version of the film, Muni 2: Kanchana. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, and Tarun Arora.

[Promo from Twinkle Khanna Instagram]

