Tahir Raj Bhasin Recalls Memories Of '83 WC; Shares Experience Of Filming Sports Drama

Today is a big day in the history of Indian cricket as 37 years ago, Indian cricket team won its first cricket world cup. Director Kabir Khan has made a film based on the event which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with several supporting actors. Tahir Raj, who plays the character of Sunil Gavaskar recalled how the victory of the cricket world cup back in the day had impacted his childhood.

Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls his memories of '83 World Cup

Tahir Raj Bhasin told a media portal that though he was not born when India won the ’83 World Cup, the popularity that the cricketers had gained continued ever since. He told the portal that the event was so popular that there were images of the iconic moment. He recalled seeing the images of the Lord's balcony, his parents and grandparents telling him about the event all the time.

Read Also | Tahir Raj Bhasin Celebrates Quiet Birthday In Quarantine, Says "atleast There’s Cake"

The actor even recalled how the great moments were being broadcast for years even after the victory in the year 1983. Tahir told the media portal how his grandparents used to tell him tales about how the nation celebrated when the cricket team won the world cup in ‘83. The actor said that he had heard so many stories and seen images that he felt like he had actually lived those moments.

Talking about acting in Kabir Khan’s sports biopic, Tahir told a media portal that it was extremely nostalgic for him to be a part of the film. He further told the portal that the film recounts India’s massive win as rank underdogs. The actor said that he was extremely happy that he played the character of Sunil Gavaskar who is cited as a genius batsman.

Read Also | Tahir Raj Bhasin Appreciates Mahesh Bhatt's Help In Steering Him In The Right Direction

The actor also told the media portal that recreating the treasured memories of the nation is like every kid’s dream come true. He further told the portal that because of his character, he got an opportnuity to know Sunil Gavaskar personally. Tahir Raj also shared with the media portal that he was delighted that he got to have an in-depth conversation with the legend himself.

The team was led by Kapil Dev and the final match was won against West Indies in the year 1983. Back in the day, the West Indies team had been the champion of the tournament since the inception of Cricket World Cup in the year 1975.

Read Also | Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Fair & Lovely' Rebranding, Says It Has Been A 'long Battle'

Read Also | Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Amazing Journey With The Star

Image CreditS: Tahir Raj Bhasin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.