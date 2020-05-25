Twinkle Khanna Misses Nani Betty Kapadia's Delicious Kichda On Eid, Says Hearts Are Empty

Bollywood actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna wished her fans on the occasion of Eid on Monday through her social media handles. She also shared a picture of a plate of her 'Eid special' meal and reminisced how her nani, Betty Kapadia -- who passed away in December last year-- would treat them on the festive occasion. She also mourned her loss by claiming that without her, their hearts and their table had too many empty spaces this year.

Reminiscing her previous Eid celebrations at home, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak".

Have a look:

Betty Kapadia passed away on November 30 at the age of 80 due to respiratory problems. As per reports, she was admitted to Hinduja Health Care in Khar on November 14 and was trying to recover in the I.C.U. Twinkle Khanna has been actively updating her social media accounts to entertain her fans and followers amid the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Apart from the fun and quirky ones from her personal life, she has also shared a few posts from her initiative, Tweak India, for women to discuss the relationships that rule our lives — romantic to friendly, parental to professional, and everything in between. Twinkle is known for her intelligent and witty captions in her social media updates. Her posts about her life under lockdown with her husband actor Akshay Kumar and kids, Aarav and Nitara, are usually somethings to look out for.

Twinkle had recently shared a hilarious post through Instagram with a photo of her own face on which the make-up was done by Nitara. She lighted her eyebrows by comparing them to the late American comedian Groucho Marx's brows and wrote a funny caption, "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition!".

Have a look:

