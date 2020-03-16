Twinkle Khanna Shows How To 'gin And Bear It', Shares Her Mantra In Times Of NCoV Threat

Twinkle Khanna has been one of the most iconic actors of Bollywood who successfully managed to slip into social media with style. The Jaan star has been uploading some extremely classy posts on her Instagram and her fans are certainly loving it. The star recently uploaded a picture of her with a caption that certainly shows one of her life hacks. The star captioned her post with, “When you can’t grin and bear it, then it’s time to have a gin to bear it, or at least that’s what I tried to do this Sunday”. Read more about Twinkle Khanna’s recent Instagram post.

Twinkle Khanna's recent post regarding coronavirus pandemic

Twinkle Khanna’s recent Instagram post shows how she manages to spend a satisfying Sunday by herself. She also tried to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic spread by how she is trying to follow the guidelines given by the government. She also mentioned a set of words she read recently that stated that the people should not worry about getting the virus but should modify their behaviour as if they already have it and don’t want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it. The star has taken a great step as there are a number of cases where those affected by coronavirus are still roaming around rather than being in total isolation. A number of fans have been giving their respects to Khanna for her Instagram post. Read more about Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram.

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Twinkle Khanna has managed to attract over 5.1 million followers on her Instagram. She has managed to do the same with a set of dazzling pictures. Here are some of the Twinkle Khanna’s photos shared on her Instagram.

Twinkle Khanna's photos

