Twinkle Khanna Pays Tribute To Corona Quilt Project With Beautiful Floral Artwork

Twinkle Khanna recently posted a picture on her Instagram where she paid a beautiful tribute to the Corona quilt project. The actor posted a picture where she wrote the word ‘Joy’ with beautiful yellow and pink flowers. This is an initiative to put a creative approach to connect people during these tough times.

Twinkle Khanna also shared a beautiful thought with the picture. She wrote, “A flower is what the earth uses for gift-wrapping joy. Thank you @namratashirodkar for nominating me for this wonderful project. The little one and I spent part of the morning putting together this floral tribute for @coronaquiltproject I nominate @shefalishahofficial @rodwittiya @anaitashroffadajania to lend their voices to this initiative that aims at connecting people through art during this period of despondency. #coronaquiltproject”

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna’s revelation on how son Aarav pulled her leg by showcasing her scenes

Southern superstar Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her artwork. The actor also paid a tribute to the Corona quilt project with her artwork. In this artwork, she created beautiful asymmetric shapes with leaves and added some colour with white flowers. She also wrote, "Green is the colour of hope, healing and resurgence. We will look back at this time in our lives and be proud of one another that we never gave up. Thankyou @namratashirodkar for nominating me for this wonderful @coronaquiltproject ... I enjoyed my saturday afternoon with my people’s @greenfeetcleanfeet @vijetha_ravi on this little project 💚... I nominate @shilpareddy.official @rakulpreet and @tamannaahspeaks ... 😊🤗💓 #coronaquiltproject"

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to wish 'Birthday Girl' Dimple Kapadia with a portrait

Twinkle Khanna's 'Mother Nature Is a Moody Gal' video

Earlier to this picture, Twinkle Khanna also shared a lovely video of how the view of the seashore looked like from the balcony of her home. In the video, one can see a cup of tea kept on the balcony pane, and a flock of pigeons enjoying on the beach. One can also notice the waves coming in full force.

Along with the video, she also penned down her captivating thoughts about the cyclone. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A cup of tea, some drizzle, and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave." She further went on to write, “waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks.” This post also received several likes and comments where fans sent their warm wishes to stay strong during this tough time. Check out the post below.

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna was actually on mother Dimple Kapadia's 'Bobby' sets; know how

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna shares meaningful post about how love conquers all

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.