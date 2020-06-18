Twinkle Khanna’s Revelation On How Son Aarav Pulled Her Leg By Showcasing Her Scenes

Twinkle Khanna is one of the popular actors from the early 2000s, who has authored several best-selling books in the past few years. The actress has essayed a bold role in Mela in the year 2000 and also been part of comedy scripts like Joru Ka Gulam, which was a hit film when it released. The actor revealed in an interview about how her son Aarav makes fun of her movies, especially her intimate scenes from them.

Twinkle Khanna’s son reacts to mother’s old kissing scenes

According to an interview with a news portal, Twinkle Khanna does not like it when her son watches any of her films. She added that the films in question are embarrassing even for her. She also revealed that she keeps her children away from any films of her that have any intimate scenes. Especially her son Aarav, as he is very notorious and resorts to making fun of the former actor by re-playing the clips of the actor's old romantic and intimate scenes from her films. Twinkle Khanna revealed one such film of her which Aarav constantly makes fun of is Jaan.

The exact scene in question was the time when Twinkle had to kiss the lead actor on-screen. Twinkle Khanna revealed that during one of her birthdays, Aarav Kumar made a cardboard cut-out of the kiss scene from the film, to embarrass her. However, it was all done in jest.

Twinkle Khanna is a homemaker, an entrepreneur and diva in one; check her related posts

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are parents to two kids, Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. The two feature on and off on Twinkle’s social media posts. The actress reveals parenting knick-knacks and also shares her love for books. Twinkle Khanna is beyond a writer and a housemaker, she has had a brilliant career as well as influencing fashion styles. The actress is vocal about her preferences and choices and shares them on social media as well. Form recalling childhood days to thanking her parents for raising her into a fine woman, it is all on her social media feed.

