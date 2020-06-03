Twinkle Khanna Shares Meaningful Post About How Love Conquers All

Twinkle Khanna, in the wee hours of the day, shared a beautiful video of two crows resting on a branch of a tree that is just outside her window. The video is too cute to miss and is sure to bring a smile on her fan's face. Along with this post, she also penned down her captivating thoughts about how love conquers all.

In the video, one can see two crows resting on a branch of a tree drenched in the rainwater. Looking at the video, it seems like the crows are supporting each other in this is stormy weather. In the background, one can also notice the trees moving with the breeze.

Along with the video, she also wrote talking about how love is greater than anything in the world. She wrote, “Love in any form is only about having someone who is willing to weather the storm with you. #SomethingToCrowAbout” Check out the post below.

Seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post also went on to receive several likes. Some of the fans and netizens agreed to what she wrote as her caption. While the others were in ‘aww’ looking at the two crows. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier to this picture, Twinkle Khanna also shared a lovely video of how the view of the seashore looked like from the balcony of her home. In the video, one can see a cup of tea kept on the balcony pane, and a flock of pigeons enjoying on the beach. One can also notice the waves coming in full force.

Along with the video, she also penned down her captivating thoughts about the cyclone. Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A cup of tea, some drizzle and waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave." She further went on to write saying, “waiting for the cyclone to come and give us a wave. I just hope it’s not too friendly and decides to add a hug as well. Stay safe folks.” This post also received several likes and comments where fans sent their warm wishes to stay strong during this tough time. Check out the post below.

