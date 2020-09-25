'My Little One Turns 8': Twinkle Khanna Pens Sweet B'day Wishes For Daughter Nitara

Actress turned novelist recently penned beautiful birthday wishes for her little daughter Nitara Kumar who ringed in her 8th birthday on September 25. The actress who is in Scotland to accompany her husband Akshay Kumar for shooting shared a picture of her daughter who can be seen reading a book that seems to be a gift from her mother. While extending her wishes to her daughter, Twinkle wrote that she is shocked to see her daughter growing so fast.

Twinkle Khanna's birthday wishes for daughter Nitara

She further wrote that she has been given the first copy of the children’s book, “When I Grow Up I Want To Be.” To review it. She also added that she does not know what she wants to be when she grows up, but all Twinkle knows that her little girl is growing too fast. Twinkle shared another picture of her daughter who can be seen jumping off the wall in a garden.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Recommends Sophie Ward Book, Calls It 'masterpiece'

Read: Twinkle Khanna Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sister-in-law Alka Bhatia

Twinkle Khanna who is quite active on social media sharing a glimpse of her family gateway, sometime back shared a picture on Instagram where she along with her daughter Nitara who stepped out on September 20 to enjoy some quality time together. While giving a glimpse of their "perfect day" Twinkle also penned an engrossing note along with the picture. In the beautiful picture, Twinkle and Nitara can be seen lying on green grass with their backpacks as their pillows. While captioning the picture and describing her feelings of sleeping under the sun, she wrote that both the mother-daughter duo used their backpacks as pillows on the grass.

She further described the entire scenario near her and wrote that they are surrounded by green like it is a fragrance and not a colour. Fermenting rosemary, molasses, and resin, a cucumber sliced in half. A four-leaf clover held close to the face. The sounds of distant laughter, of faraway playgrounds and a nearby stream. Falling asleep in the sun. AT last, she wrote that she as just trying to take a picture and make this moment for a lifetime.

Read: Twinkle Khanna Pens B'day Wishes For Son Aarav, Says 'proud Of The Man You Have Become'

Read: Twinkle Khanna Gives Glimpse Of Her 'perfect Day' With Daughter Nitara In London

(Image credit: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.