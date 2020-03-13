Twinkle Khanna Posts A Regular Selfie After Hiding Her 'uni-brow'

Twinkle Khanna an author, columnist and former film actor who has a huge fan following on social media, was recently snapped rushing to her car as she tried to hide her face from the paparazzi. Twinkle had taken to her Instagram handle where she had explained her fans as to why she was hiding her face with a piece of paper. She told her fans that she was trying to hide her 'uni-brow' and has been working on a project for which they will have to wait.

Twinkle Khanna posts a regular selfie on Instagram

As the news about her upcoming project went viral on social media, her fans were left intrigued about the new project that Khanna had mentioned about in the post shared on Instagram. But, Twinkle Khanna seems to be interested in maintaining the buzz she has created by not revealing any detail about her latest project. Earlier today, she posted a regular no-makeup selfie. Check out the selfie she posted on her Instagram handle below.

In the selfie, Twinkle Khannacan be seen wearing a rust coloured shirt enjoyoing some tea or coffee. The author can be seen telling her fans that after having put on a week's worth of hair and make-up she is happy to be able to be enjoying a no-makeup time with herself. She says she will drink lots of tea and coffee and get back to her research and writing which she loves.

Here is the video of Twinkle Khanna trying to hide her face from paparazzi.

