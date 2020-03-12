Twinkle Khanna Sneaks Away From Paps With Paper Sheet; Asks To Wait For Big Reveal

Twinkle Khanna was recently snapped getting into her vehicle with her face covered. She used a white piece of paper to cover her face. She also shared the video of herself hiding and said that she was rocking a unibrow underneath.

Twinkle Khanna hides her face

Twinkle Khanna was recently seen hiding her face in the videos shared by various photographers. In the video, she was seen dressed casually in a pink silk dress. The knee-length kimono dress also had flower designs all over. Her hair was put up in a simple bun with the look. Twinkle Khanna was seen hiding her face with a while piece of paper as she approached her car. She was also heard laughing it off when she was asked to uncover her face by the paparazzi. Twinkle Khanna was also seen bidding farewell as she left. Have a look at the video here.

Twinkle Khanna also shared the same video on her official Instagram handle later where she mentioned that something big is underway. She has wittily mentioned how people might opt for the same method of covering their face once they run out of masks. She has written that she was trying to hide a unibrow as there is something huge coming up. Have a look at the caption and the post here.

Twinkle Khanna has given up on Akshay Kumar?

According to a report by a leading daily, Akshay Kumar recently said on a comedy talk show that his wife Twinkle Khanna had given up on him. He was reportedly asked on the show about his wife’s reaction to the helicopter stunt in the film Sooryavanshi. To this Akshay Kumar allegedly said that his wife had given up on him on such issues.

Image Courtesy: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

