Twinkle Khanna Gets Teary-eyed On Bobby Deol's Post As 'Barsaat' Completes 25 Years

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna reacted to Bobby Deol’s post on marking 25 years in the Hindi film industry. She took to social media and replied to his tweet through her official Twitter handle with a heartfelt message. The actor wrote that she was teary-eyed after watching Bobby Deol’s interview and his tweet. Here is how Twinkle Khanna reacted to his co-star’s social media post that you must check out.

Twinkle Khanna reacts to Bobby Deol's post on 25 years of Barsaat

Actor Twinkle Khanna reacted to Bobby Deol’s social media post on completing 25 years in Bollywood. She took to Twitter and replied to her co-star’s tweet through her official handle on October 5, 2020, Monday. The actor wrote that she became teary-eyed after watching his interview and the tweet. Twinkle Khanna added that on this day their boys are as old as they were when they worked together. Check out her response to Bobby Deol’s nostalgic post:

I just saw the interview and then this tweet. Dude am all teary eyed. Nostalgia.. Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together. Love you loads. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 5, 2020

Response to Twinkle Khanna's reply

Within a day of sharing the tweet, Twinkle Khanna garnered more than 38 retweets and 517 likes on her response to Bobby Deol’s Twitter post. Numerous fans and followers of the stars remembered their debut movie Barsaat 25 years ago. They also wrote how much they loved their song Love Tujhe Love from the romantic flick. Here is how fans and followers of the duo reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s reply:

I vividly remember you guys shooting in Coimbatore Tamilnadu agriculture collage .. which was half km far from our school .. we bunked school n watched shooting ! Dimple ji was also there — SKB (@sureshbuchaa) October 5, 2020

Teri adaon pe marta hoon 😄😄😄

Love tujhe love main karta hoon ❤🤗 — Iāmsúđip (@IamSudip91) October 5, 2020

Also read: Bobby Deol Stuns His Fans In New 'Japnaam' Picture From 'Aashram'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Wishes Nitara; Says 'I Love My Baby Girl More Than I Knew Was Possible'

Bobby Deol's social media post on completing 25 years of Barsaat

A day before, Bobby Deol took to social media and shared a similar post through his official Instagram and Twitter handle. The actor celebrated his 25 years in Bollywood with a heart-warming message alongside the photo. In the caption accompanying the post, Bobby Deol wrote, "It's been 25 years at the movies for me... A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!" Check out Bobby Deol's social media post on celebrating 25 years of Barsaat movie.

It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I’ve seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! pic.twitter.com/eiX3k1I4VU — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020

Also read: Bobby Deol Celebrates 25 Years In Bollywood, Calls It An 'overwhelming, Emotional' Journey

Also read: Kirti Kulhari A Happy Child As She Takes A Ride With Little Baby Zoe; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.