Twinkle Khanna Reveals The "horrific Story" She Told Her Son To Make Him Eat Healthy Food

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar were seen in a video in which they answered questions asked by several kids. The video, uploaded by Tweak India on Instagram, saw the stars answering a bunch of questions related to food and other interesting topics. Twinkle Khanna shared an interesting, yet horrific story when a kid asked a quirky question during the course of the interaction. Take a look at what the question was and how the actor answered.

Twinkle Khanna’s story about Mutton Lady

Twinkle Khanna and husband Akshay Kumar participated in a fun interview. The couple held this interview with a bunch of kids from around the world and answered their cute yet crazy questions. One of the kids stated that his mother warned that if he did not finish his food, the police and some ghosts would come and catch him. He later asked them whether this was true. In response, Twinkle Khanna shared a story and said that when her son Aarav was little, she used to tell him that if he doesn't eat his food, a mutton lady would come and chop off his fingers, fry them and sell them at Juhu market. She added as to how horrific this story was as his son became afraid of having French fries for a long time as he thought they were made by that mutton lady. She stated how the trick worked on her son and he always ate his food. Later, Akshay Kumar intervened and asked his wife whether she would recommend this kind of trick to others and she said no. She added how guilty she felt while doing this to her son. Akshay later asked the viewers to never ever train their kids that way as his son was scared by such a trick in the past. The 'Rustom' actor then stated how his daughter was so intelligent and amazing and would never get bullied by her mother with the “mutton lady” story.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar held this interview session as they talked about Tweak Books. See how fans poured love on the power couple.

