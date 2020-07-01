Twinkle Khanna's Quirky 'Money Heist' Crossover Post Wins Hearts On Internet; Check Out

Recently, Bollywood diva Twinkle Khanna shared a quirky post on her Instagram handle, which also has a twist of Netflix's original series Money Heist. In the monochrome frame, a girl is seen wearing a mask, which is similar to the mask worn by the characters of the series Money Heist. Adding a pinch of humour to her caption, Twinkle Khanna added a hashtag with a famous dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan's film Sharaabi.

READ | Twinkle Khanna’s Revelation On How Son Aarav Pulled Her Leg By Showcasing Her Scenes

Twinkle Khanna's caption read, "When you remove your mask and realise that this is in fact the new you." The hashtag read "#MoochehotohNathulaljaisi". Her post garnered more than 59k likes and hundreds of comments within a few hours. Before seeing what her fans have to say about it, scroll down to take a look at her hilarious post.

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post

READ | Akshay Kumar Asks For 'suggestions' After Wifey Twinkle Khanna Pulls Up A Prank On Him

A few of her fans burst into laughter while many left a couple of fire emoticons. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "That's pretty deep [with applauding emoticon]" and another user wrote, "Mask ho to Salvador Dali jaisi". Check out a few reactions below on Twinkle Khanna's "Mooche Ho Toh Nathulal Jaisi" post.

READ | Twinkle Khanna Pays Tribute To Corona Quilt Project With Beautiful Floral Artwork

READ | 5 Hairstyles Inspired By Twinkle Khanna That You Can Easily Copy

Well, this is not the first time when Twinkle Khanna has tickled the funny bone of her followers. When in December 2019, the onion prices went soaring high due to inflation, Twinkle shared a relatable post. In the caption, Twinkle explained that Akshay Kumar who had been busy promoting his film Good Newwz, returned with a gift. She shared a picture of onion earrings that Akshay Kumar got back from a shoot while promoting his film, he told her he thought those earrings would make her happy and yes they did, she mentioned in the caption that the onion earrings touched her heart.

Apart from sharing rib-tickling posts, Twinkle Khanna has often added informative content to her social media wall. A few days back, Twinkle suggested the name of seven Indian science fiction books to read, which can distract the reader from the current pandemic situation. She has also poured love on her kids, mother, and hubby via social media posts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.