Twinkle Khanna Speaks About Menstrual Leave, Says 'we Are Equal, Not Identical'

Actress turned novelist Twinkle Khanna recently voiced her opinion about menstrual leaves by starting a hashtag #EaqualNotIdntical. In the statement issued by the actress on Instagram, Twinkle wrote about the women being equal to men at all levels, but she also spoke that despite being equal, they are not identical and hence they do require leave for a day during periods.

Twinkle Khanna shares her thoughts on leaves granted to women during menstruation

The actress further questioned the mentality of the people thinking of not granting leave or the prospect of working from home for a single day. The actress then wrote that in her opinion of gritting the teeth and bearing it, fighting the biological process to show that women are equal to men has changed for the actress. At last, the actress wrote that women are “equal, not identical.”

Several fans and followers of the actress came out in support of the actress over the same and shared their hot takes in the comment section. One of the users wrote that why do women want to be equal to men when they are superior in many ways. Another user chimed in and hailed Twinkle’s post. She wrote that the actress has mentioned it correctly that women are equal but not identical. She further wrote that there are many differences between men and women which should not get translated to different levels. A third user commented that women are equal to men in opportunities but they are different when it comes to physically. A fourth user praised Twinkle’s post and thanked the actress for sharing the thought-provoking post.

