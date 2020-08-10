Twinkle Khanna Takes 'thread Therapy', Embroiders Her 'Mumbai Tai' On Old Shirt

On Sunday, August 9, former Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna took to her social media handle and shared the glimpses of her new embroidery piece, which she created with the help of multi-coloured threads. Sharing two pictures with her 5.6M Instagram followers, Twinkle Khanna wrote a short caption, which read, "Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai ‘Tai’ livens up an old white shirt (sic)". In the pictures, a woman's smiling face with a pair of glasses, a red bindi and a hair bun can be seen. She also added two hashtags, that were #ThreadTherapy and #HoopGirl. Scroll down to see Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post.

Twinkle Khanna's Mumbai Tai livens up an old white shirt

Talking about the post, within a few hours, it managed to bag more than 82k likes (and is still counting). Meanwhile, many of her fans praised her artwork in the comments section. A fan wrote, "That's too good" while another Instagram users' comment read, "And it's beautiful and a designer shirt now". On the other side, celebrities, such as Tahira Kashyap and Neena Gupta, among many others, also showered love on Twinkle. Neena Gupta called her "talented" while Tahira complimented and wrote "Lovely".

A peek into Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Interestingly, it seems like the author-producer has found a new way to pass her time during the lockdown. This is not the first time when she has tried her hand in embroidery. A couple of weeks back, she shared a video and a photo, in which she was seen doing embroidery.

In the caption of her post, the 46-year-old actor recollected how she learned to paint, sew, and knit during her stay at her grandmother’s house. She also mentioned how she is trying her hand at embroidery after close to 20 years. Elaborating further, Khanna also asserted that she can hear her grandmother’s voice in her head, which is asking her to not do an untidy job.

Meanwhile, Twinkle along with her actor husband Akshay Kumar and children are currently in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of his upcoming film Bell Bottom in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the global pandemic. Filmmaker Ranjit M. Tewari will direct the upcoming flick.

