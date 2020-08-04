When Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Got Arrested For Alleged Obscene Behaviour

Bollywood celebrities often find themselves embroiled in several gossips and controversies. However, some controversies end up becoming deep trouble for them. One such dispute took place back in the year 2009 when actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were arrested for alleged obscene behaviour at a public event. The controversy took place at a fashion event that was attended by both the celebs.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna’s controversy

Akshay was walking down the ramp while his wife Twinkle was one among the many guests who arrived to watch the mega event. Twinkle was sitting in the front row when her husband Akshay approached her during walking the ramp. He stopped in front of her and Twinkle was taken by surprise by his gesture.

Later, the actor urged his wife to unbutton his jeans. Twinkle, at first, hesitated but followed her husband’s wish. The entire crowd cheered for the couple at the event. However, this particular act was found obscene and disturbing by many and later a police complaint was filed against the couple by a social activist. Both Akshay and Twinkle were arrested however, they were out on a bail within a few hours. Not only that but the elite couple also publicly apologised for their behaviour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen on the silver screen opposite Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz. His next release Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror movie helmed by Raghava Lawrence. It is the remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the film is set to have an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from this, the actor also has several interesting projects lined up for him.

The release of his action movie Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif has also been rescheduled because of COVID-19. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie was scheduled to release in the month of March. However, now it is postponed to release during Diwali 2020. Along with this, Akshay Kumar will also star in Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The shooting of the movie is on a standstill amid the pandemic.

