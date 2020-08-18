Twinkle Khanna Shares Pic Of Reading Session With Daughter, Chides Her Son For Taking Pics

Actress turned author Twinkle Khanna’s love for reading books has always been something that the actress loves boasting about. Twinkle who is known for her witty remarks and loud guffaws, recently shared a picture on social media where her daughter Nitara and she can be seen engrossed completely in reading a book while her son turned photographer who instead of reading, clicked pictures of the mother-daughter duo.

Twinkle Khanna flaunts her reading sessions with daughter

In the picture, Twinkle can be seen hooked on to a book while her little daughter can be seen lying on the bed while putting her nose inside her book sincerely. While captioning the post, Twinkle wrote that the little one and she have made it a habit to read together while her teenage son who is also supposed to read books, loves to take pictures instead.

Several fans of the actress commented under the post and gave suggestions regarding coaxing children and inculcate in them the habit of reading from the very beginning. One of the users asked the actress that did her daughter take to reading effortlessly or did she had to engineer the habit in her. Another user praised Twinkle’s effortless beauty in the picture and called her “gorgeous.” A third user wrote that all the posts shared by the Badshah fame actress on social media just shows how much she is addicted to reading. Another fan of the actress asked Twinkle about her book that she seems to be reading in the picture.

Earlier, the actress shared a post on social media where she posted the cover of her currently reading book ‘If It Bleeds’ by Stephen King. While captioning the post, the actress confessed that reading has become a chore for her now. Further, the Mela actress expressed her love for reading and wrote that there is something she needs to analyze and dissect. The actress wrote that she almost forgot why she fell in love with books in the first place and reading Stephen King brought all her memories back. Twinkle then mentioned that she used to read just for deriving pleasure out of it where each flat page according to her holds a multitude of three-dimensional creatures waiting to be unleashed.

