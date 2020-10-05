Twinkle Khanna Shows Off Her Son's 'divergent Skill Sets' As He Bakes Heavenly Cake

Bollywood actor turned author Twinkle Khanna has always won her fans' hearts with her witty Instagram captions. This time again, Twinkle Khanna proudly showed-off her son Aarav Bhatia's 'divergent skill sets', as she shared a picture of the delicious cake he baked. Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post, in which she proudly boasts about her son's achievements.

Twinkle Khanna shows off son's cooking skills

Twinkle Khanna shared a delicious picture of a chocolate cake, baked by her son Aarav Bhatia. Along with the picture, Twinkle Khanna wrote that she was prepping up for a cook-off, but now she wishes to send her son for the competition. Along with the picture, Twinkle Khanna also wrote that she has been prepping for the cook-off from a book called 'What's In Your Dabba?'. The book has amazing recipes by celebrities, chefs and foodies, put down together.

Also Read: 'My Little One Turns 8': Twinkle Khanna Pens Sweet B'day Wishes For Daughter Nitara

Getting back to Twinkle Khanna's Instagram post, the author wrote how their divergent skill sets are clearly seen in the picture. Referring to the coffee mug kept next to the cake, she wrote that she made the coffee, while her some baked a cake. She further added in the hashtag, that she was a hopeless chef.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna Gives Glimpse Of Her 'perfect Day' With Daughter Nitara In London

Twinkle Khanna's celebrity friend, actor Tisca Chopra seemed to be impressed with Aarav Bhatia's cooking skills. She left a comment under Twinkle Khanna's picture, telling her that the cake looked amazing. Several other Twinkle Khanna's followers on Instagram also left comments under her picture. Many of her followers left heart emojis on Twinkle Khanna's Instagram.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna Has A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sister-in-law Alka Bhatia

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna often shares pictures on Instagram, giving an insight of her daily life. She shares about the books she has been reading and often shares pictures of the dishes she cooked at home. Twinkle Khanna also shares pictures of her children on Instagram, giving an insight into their daily activities.

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna Reveals The "horrific Story" She Told Her Son To Make Him Eat Healthy Food

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.